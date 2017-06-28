School News

WHEATON, Ill. – Two Mt. Juliet residents were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Wheaton College.

Kristin Paddon and Kirstie White, both of Mt. Juliet, made the list for the spring semester.

Dean’s list honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Aklilu graduates from Mercer University

MACON, Ga. – Mercer University conferred degrees to nearly 2,000 students representing 12 schools and colleges at four ceremonies during May in Macon, Ga. and Atlanta.

Jonathan Aklilu, of Mt. Juliet, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences from Mercer during the university’s spring commencements.

Clark graduates from Trine University

ANGOLA, Ind. – Kaitlyn Clark, of Mt. Juliet, graduated from Trine University at its May 13 commencement.

Clark earned a degree in chemical engineering.

Four local students named to Union University dean’s list

JACKSON – Four local students were among 328 named to the Union University dean’s list for the spring semester.

Those from Wilson County who were named to the dean’s list included Brooklyn Nicole Bruce, of Lebanon; Erin Elizabeth Etheridge, of Mt. Juliet; Karen Raquel Pike, of Mt. Juliet; and Charles Daniel Turner, of Mt. Juliet.

The dean’s list includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade-point average on a four-point scale.

Several local students make University of Alabama dean, president’s list

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A total of 11,101 students, including several from Wilson County, enrolled during the 2017 spring semester at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0.

Students from Wilson County named to the president’s list included Donna C. Pate, of Hermitage; Yvonne F. Russell, of Hermitage; Rebecca Lynn Mueller, of Lebanon; Samuel Grant Shallenberger, of Lebanon; Bailey A. Bowling, of Mt. Juliet; Ashley Nicole Wall, of Mt. Juliet; Lauren Nicole Dutch, of Mt. Juliet; Logan Matthew Brooks, of Old Hickory; and Chandler M. Seal, of Old Hickory.

Students from Wilson County named to the dean’s list included William David Bright, of Hermitage; Emily T. Brown, of Lascassas; Camry T. Gregory, of Lebanon; Sydney Kameron Lang, of Lebanon; and Anna Elizabeth Reding, of Old Hickory.

The University of Alabama’s dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Three local students make dean’s list at Carson-Newman University

JEFFERSON CITY – Three Carson-Newman University students from Wilson County made the dean’s list for the spring semester.

Wilson County students who made the dean’s list were Colby Daigle, of Lebanon; Mikaela Clark, of Mt. Juliet; and Alexis Long, of Mt. Juliet.

Students who earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours are awarded the distinction of dean’s list honors.

Weeks receives associate’s degree from Georgia State University

ATLANTA – Jonathan Weeks, of Mt. Juliet, was awarded an associate’s degree from Georgia State University on May 8.

More than 4,300 students received certificates and degrees across numerous disciplines of study, including undergraduate- and graduate-level certificates and degrees at the associate, bachelor, master’s, specialist and doctoral levels.

Hilpert named to Berea College dean’s list

BEREA, Ky. – Noelle Hilpert, of Lebanon, was named to the spring dean’s list at Berea College.

A student is named to the dean’s list who achieves a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Berea College is distinctive in higher education. Offering bachelor’s degrees in 33 majors, including arts and sciences and select professional programs, as well as independent majors designed by students to mirror approved majors at other colleges, Berea College awards four-year tuition scholarships to all its students, who because of financial circumstances cannot otherwise afford a high-quality, residential, liberal arts education.

All students are required to work at least 10 hours per week in campus and service jobs. Berea’s student-labor program creates an atmosphere of democratic living that emphasizes the dignity of all work and provides opportunities for students to earn money for their rooms, books and board.