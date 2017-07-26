Lebanon student among incoming Haslam Scholars

Emma Kate Hall, a senior at Lebanon High School in Lebanon, is the president of her school’s student council, serves as a sign language interpreter and plans to major in pre-medicine.

Ten of the new Haslam Scholars are from Tennessee. The others are from North Carolina, Ohio, Illinois and Nebraska. They were selected from more than 300 applicants based on their academic achievement, leadership potential and service to their communities.

Haslam Scholars are part of an intimate academic, service and leadership cohort mentored by top university faculty. Each scholar receives an endowed scholarship to cover the estimated cost of in-state tuition and fees, the average cost of campus housing, and funding to support independent research. Out-of-state Haslam Scholars receive a waiver for in-state tuition.

The Haslam Scholars program was founded in 2008 with a $2.5 million donation by Jimmy and Dee Haslam and a $2.5 million donation by Jim and Natalie Haslam.