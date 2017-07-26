MTSU fermentation science, brewery partners celebrate groundbreaking

Attended by university president Sidney A. McPhee and featuring alumnus and state Sen. Bill Ketron, the June 15 event showcased the ceremonial shoveling of dirt for facilities that will be home to a fermentation lab for the program that starts in the fall.

The planned two-hour event was held at Hop Springs, billed as an agritourism destination by the company, just off John Bragg Highway.

McPhee shared how Derrick Morse, Steel Barrel Brewery co-founder and brew master, attended MTSU’s late-February announcement of the fermentation science program guided by Tony Johnston, a professor in the School of Agribusiness and Agriscience.

Craft brewing’s growth in recent years has spawned a need for workers with higher levels of education – and future MTSU fermentation science students and graduates will meet the requirement.

“He [Morse] said he couldn’t wait for this day today, when work began on this 82-acre site here in Hop Springs,” McPhee said. “We can’t wait, either.

“Steel Barrel will offer space for a working laboratory in this craft brewery, which will allow Dr. Johnston’s students to get practical, firsthand experience in this field. I am thrilled to return the favor and to be a part of Steel Barrel’s ceremony for this ambitious project.”

Ketron helped pass legislation in 2016 to allow MTSU students to perform laboratory work at the brewery to help measure product quality.

Mark Jones, Steel Barrel Brewing co-founder, is an MTSU alumnus.

“Our collaboration with the university will broaden job opportunities and placement for graduates,” Jones said. “As an added benefit, our staff and MTSU faculty will be working on new ideas in agricultural products, marketing analysis [in the sensory lab] and new fermentation and brewing processes.

“We are looking forward to a fruitful future with the community as well as the university.”

Life Is Brewing, established in 2017, is the team behind Mantra Artisan Ales and newly launched Steel Barrel Brewery.

Facilities in the company’s first phase also will include a 2,000-seat amphitheater, 10-acre hop field, wet and dry dog parks, scenic hiking and biking trails and golf course.

To learn more about MTSU’s fermentation science program, visit mtsu.edu/programs/fermentation/index.php or call Johnston at 615-898-2421. The School of Agribusiness and Agriscience is part of the College of Basic and Applied Sciences.