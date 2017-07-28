Statewide TNReady scores improve

Thousands of additional students met course expectations compared to the previous year, and the state reduced the percentage of students scoring at the lowest achievement level across all subject areas.

TNReady is the statewide assessment administered to all students in third through 11th grades. It is a more rigorous assessment, compared to past state tests, that is fully aligned to Tennessee's academic standards, which are based on what students need to know and be able to do each year to ultimately be prepared for college and their careers.

In 2015-2016, high school students set a new baseline in the first year of TNReady, and as expected, their scores are beginning to increase as teachers and students adjust to higher standards that ensure students are ready for the next step in their academic journey, McQueen said.

"This growth is encouraging, and it shows our students are capable of reaching the high bar we've set with our expectations in Tennessee," McQueen said. "It's also promising to see not only overall improvement, but also some bright spots in the performance of historically underserved student groups. The results from TNReady shine a light on what's working and help us to identify where we need to better support students and teachers – so every student in Tennessee reaches his or her fullest potential."

In English, 34.3 percent of students performed on track or mastered, a jump from 30.4 percent in 2015-2016. Students had the biggest gains in high school English, with more than 11,000 additional students scoring on track or mastered compared to last year.

Across all high school math courses, 21.5 percent of students performed on track or mastered, up slightly from 20.8 percent the year prior. All together, more than 4,000 additional students scored on track or mastered on high school math in 2017 compared to 2016.

Last year, 51 percent of students scored proficient or advanced on the high school science exams – up from 48.9 percent in 2016. That means about 4,600 more students were at or above course expectations.

In U.S. history, there was also an uptick in the percentage of students who performed on track or mastered – 30.8 percent in 2017 compared to 29.9 percent in 2016. That means about 2,800 additional students are now meeting course expectations in U.S. history.

In many cases, student groups had fewer students who scored in the lowest performance level, either below or below basic, compared to last year. Also, in some cases, performance gaps narrowed between student groups and all students.

On high school science, black, Hispanic and Native-American students outpaced the larger student population, and on high school math, the gap between students with disabilities and all students also narrowed.

The release of the statewide end-of-course results starts the cascade of additional TNReady information that will follow over the next few months. Within the coming weeks, school districts will receive their embargoed district-level end-of-course results, as well as TVAAS growth data and their parent and teacher score reports.