Neon Mobile Café celebration planned

To recognize the program’s accomplishments, a Neon celebration event will be Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. at Lebanon First United Methodist Church at 415 W. Main St.

“The event is to honor and thank those who assisted in making this revolutionary program a success,” said Lebanon Director of Schools Scott Benson. “As always, the community’s support has astounded us. This come-and-go event is also being held as an awareness day for anyone who saw the Neon bus but did not get a chance to join us in our many operations this summer.”

Throughout the summer, the Neon bus traveled to Lebanon neighborhoods, summer camps and Don Fox Community Park to provide food to anyone 18 years old and younger.

“Phase two of the bus is designed for the Neon to transform into a mobile classroom,” Benson said. “Teachers will have the opportunity to use the bus as part of an incentive program for students. Hometown Hero readers will be invited to read to students, targeting science, technology, engineering, and math careers. Community partners will also help drive the momentum of the new LSSD Be Kind campaign by reading articles and books to students with themes associated with positive character traits and citizenship.

“We are very excited about our upcoming celebration and invite the public to join us and learn more about the many ways the Neon will serve our students and their families.”

The Neon will also be on display during the Wilson County Fair on Aug. 18-26 in the Expo Center.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Beth Petty, LSSD Family Resource Center coordinator, at 615-453-2693 or beth.petty@lssd.org.