County schools hiring crossing guards, to hold textbook event

Jennifer Johnson, Wilson County Schools spokesperson, said no experience is necessary for interested crossing guards. Guards earn $17.51 per hour to start.

The job includes no weekend or holiday work and guards must be available to work one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon.

Johnson said the split shift format allows guards freedom in the middle of the day.

To apply, visit wcshools.com and click on the employment link.

The textbook adoption community event will take place Thursday from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Teacher Training and Resource Center at 308 W. High St. in Lebanon.

This year’s adoption process will include science, physical education-wellness and health, fine arts, continuing technical education courses in arts, audio-visual technology and communications, anatomy and physiology.

For questions or more information, contact Kim Clemmons at clemmonsk@wcschools.com.