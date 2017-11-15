MTSU ‘salutes’ veterans, Gold Star families

Country music singer and Grand Ole Opry star Jan Howard touched hearts with her personal remarks to the crowd attending the MTSU veterans memorial service outside the Tom H. Jackson Building.

Since 1982, as a part of the nation’s annual Veterans Day, MTSU has held events – Veterans Picnic, Joe Nunley Award, Veterans Village and patriotic halftime show in addition to the memorial service – all centered on an MTSU football game as the university recognizes the many heroes serving the country.

One of Howard’s sons, James Van Howard, died in Vietnam in 1968 while serving his country. He was an MTSU student before joining the military. Another son, Corky, also served in Vietnam at the time and brought his brother back home.

“This [service] helped to heal a little bit, but it also brought back memories,” said Howard. “Jimmy loved this school.”

While standing near the Gold Star mother brick with her name on it, she admitted she was “glad the brick is in front of Jimmy’s name [on the wall with names of MTSU war casualties].”

Howard said “thank you” numerous times … for the opportunity to thank MTSU for inviting her and presenting the Gold Star brick and to thank those who served. A woman with countless awards, she said “the Gold Star brick means more to me than anything. … I’m totally blown away by being here today.”

As she finished, Dan Rogers, director of marketing and program development for the Opry, approached the podium and, unannounced, presented her with a replica of a plaque displayed backstage at the Opry. He said it was from Opry staff and fans around the world.

Country music singer and songwriter Bill Anderson, a member of both the Country Music and Nashville songwriter halls of fame, introduced Howard. Grand Ole Opry star John Conlee sang “They Also Serve.”

English professor Jimmie Cain read “To a Gold Star Mother” from the Veterans Memorial in Barnesville, Ohio. Professor Derek Frisby with the history department paid tribute to Gold Star families and Vietnam-era veterans.

Members of the motorcycle group, Rolling Thunder, performed the posting of the colors. MTSU student veteran U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joe Gross played Taps.

Murfreesboro’s John Hood, an MTSU alumnus from the classes of 1954 and 1974, who served in the U.S. Army from 1954-56, received the Nunley award, presented to a veteran for their service to their country and in their careers after leaving the military.

Alumnus and retired vet John Furgess, who co-founded the Salute to Veterans event with Nunley, presented the award to Hood. Nunley was a university education professor who later became alumni director. He died in 1993.

The MTSU Band of Blue performed military fight songs for the U.S. Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy during a patriotic halftime salute parade across Horace Jones Field.

Earlier in the day, MTSU and university president Sidney A. McPhee played host to the general officers luncheon for all generals who have served and retired with that rank. Family members attended for deceased Brig. Gen. Edward N. Fletcher and Brig. Gen. Noah D. Daniel.

McPhee provided the keynote remarks and State Sen. Bill Ketron read a proclamation before retired Lt. Gen. Keith M. Huber, senior adviser for veteans and leadership initiatives, unveiled a plaque. Retired Brig. Gen. David Ogg Jr. provided the welcome and general officer introductions for the Hall of Fame induction.

Retired Brig. Gens. Stanley H. Lillie, of Alexandria, Virginia, Terry A. Ethridge, of Smithville, James B. Burton, of Clifton, Virginia, and James P. ONeal, of Seabrook, South Carolina; retired Maj. Gen. James R. Myles, of Huntsville, Alabama, Maj. Gen. Terry M. “Max” Haston, of Knoxville; and Lt. Gen. William N. Phillips, of Madison, Alabama, were inducted into the Military Science Alumni Chapter Hall of Fame.

Lillie and Ethridge were unable to attend. Haston is Tennessee’s 75th adjutant general with the Army National Guard in Nashville. Ogg is president of the Military Science Alumni Chapter.