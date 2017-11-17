County schools selected for NASA event

The event will take place at Wilson Central High School, although Southside Elementary School was one of 18 schools nationwide chosen to participate in the downlink with astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Southside is the first Kindergarten through 12th grade school in the state that’s been invited to participate in the event, although two other educational organizations have participated in similar events.

Students have spent months learning about the experiments that take place on the space station in an effort to formulate questions to ask the astronauts, according to Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson.

The event will broadcast live at nasa.gov/ntv.