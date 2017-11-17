County schools to alter websites access

Jennifer Johnson, Wilson County Schools spokesperson, said revisions to the Rehabilitation Act and Communications Act forced the district to make changes to web pages associated with the school district.

“Specifically, those changes surround the accessibility requirements for all information and communication technology used by government agencies that receive federal funding. In layman’s terms, that includes all websites, webpages and social media platforms that are managed by the district,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the district decided to remove all links from its official website that re-route visitors to external websites the district doesn’t directly manage, such as sites for clubs, organizations and classroom sites used by teachers.

“We understand that this will create an inconvenience in the short-term, but from a legal standpoint, this is our only option. We simply don't have the manpower or resources to monitor the compliance of more than 500 outside webpages,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the district examined several different options in order to be in compliance by the Jan. 18, 2018 deadline, and some schools are already taking steps to remedy the issue.

“Teachers have also been notified of the new guidelines, and we’ve instructed them to email parents with a link to their class website to ensure that no one loses access,” Johnson said. “If you haven’t received this information, feel free to email your child’s teacher and request it.”