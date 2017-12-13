Children’s Cabinet seeks nominations for Governor’s Awards

The awards were created to recognize collaborative and innovative projects that help Tennessee students enter the classroom prepared to learn.

“In Tennessee, we believe an education is the pathway to a better future, and that begins with our youngest citizens,” Bill Haslam said. “These awards give us the opportunity to honor the many community agencies and partners across the state who help Tennessee children succeed and start school prepared to learn.”

The Tennessee School Readiness Model describes goals to help Tennessee students enter the classroom prepared to be successful. It provides indicators of what communities, schools and families need to do to promote children’s early learning and development. “Readiness” is not seen solely as a condition within a child but is a condition that exists when communities, schools and families create a nurturing environment for child development starting at birth.

“Early experiences truly shape how a child’s brain gets built,” Crissy Haslam said. “These awards allow us to celebrate organizations that strengthen these early foundations to support a lifetime of positive outcomes.”

The Governor’s Awards for Excellence in Early Foundations include three organizational award categories – community excellence, school excellence and excellence in supporting children and families – and six innovator award categories, each sponsored by one of the Children’s Cabinet departments:

• excellence in promoting physical activity and healthy food choices by the Department of Health.

• excellence in building resiliency by the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

• excellence in promoting early literacy by the Department of Education.

• excellence in promoting parents as advocates by the Department of Children’s Services.

• excellence in promoting wellness by the Division of TennCare.

• excellence in promoting high-quality early care and education programs by the Department of Human Services.

All nominations must be submitted by Jan. 12 at 5 p.m.

The awards will be presented in partnership with the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth’s Children’s Advocacy Days in March.

The mission of the Children’s Cabinet is to coordinate, streamline and enhance the state’s efforts to provide needed resources and services to Tennessee’s children.

The Governor’s Awards for Excellence in Early Foundations provide an opportunity for the Children’s Cabinet to raise awareness about the importance of the early childhood years and to lift up shining examples of community leadership and collaboration.

For information on children and family resources and services, visit kidcentraltn.com.