Open Doors Awards honors local students for leadership

The program’s goal is to highlight young leaders in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. The program launched in November. Recipients are chosen monthly by school principals Julie Beasley, Chris Plummer and Hutto. Winners are selected based on overall behavior and through leadership among their peers.

Sam Houston Elementary School student Ashton Bowen is presented an Open Doors Award from principal Julie Beasley. The Huffaker Group, in partnership with West Elementary School, Coles Ferry Elementary School and Sam Houston Elementary School, recently launched the Open Doors Awards.