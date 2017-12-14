Rising Phoenix Players to present holiday play

Admission is free, and seating is limited, so reservations are encouraged. Contact Brendan Martel via email at bmartel@cumberland.edu with any questions or reservation requests. Join the players for a night of festive fun for the holidays, followed by a reception for all after the show.

The Rising Phoenix Players are a youth theater group based at the Cumberland Arts Academy at Cumberland University. The youth troupe puts on several productions a year and holds theater camps in the summertime. They have worked once a week for the past six weeks to put on their Christmas program this year.