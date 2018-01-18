Judge denies motion in Mt. Juliet liquor lawsuit

Wilson County Chancellor C.K. Smith denied Mt. Juliet’s motion for summary judgment Thursday and ruled Mt. Juliet was liable to pay back money owed from liquor-by-the-drink tax collections.

“He basically said Mt. Juliet had to do what the law says,” said Wilson County Schools attorney Mike Jennings. “He said Wilson County Board of Education has a statutory right to receive money, and Mt. Juliet has a statutory obligation to pay money to the Wilson County Board of Education.”

The Wilson County Board of Education filed the lawsuit in Wilson County Chancery Court in 2014 after it failed to reach an agreement with the city regarding back payment of taxes collected until 2013.

“The mistake a lot of the cities made – they were collecting liquor-by-the-drink taxes, and they didn’t know they were supposed to share half of them with the county education system,” Jennings said in 2015.

Wilson County Schools and the Lebanon Special School District were among the school districts in Tennessee that were owed back money by cities.

The board reached an agreement with the city of Lebanon, who Jennings said approved paying their back taxes from 1999 until 2013.

The board sued Mt. Juliet for about $449,000, but Jennings said Smith’s ruling Thursday did not include an amount owed to the board. Jennings also highlighted that 17.01 percent of what Wilson County Schools collects would be owed to the Lebanon Special School District.

“I believe there will be a future hearing on that, unless Mt. Juliet agrees to pay that full amount we sued for,” Jennings said.

Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty said last year he believed the city saved Wilson County Schools thousands on waived fees from construction, which should be taken into account.

Mt. Juliet city attorney Gino Marchetti said the figure on waived fees was about $950,000.