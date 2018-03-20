Investigative reporter to speak at Cumberland

Michael McDonald is the professor for the course. The public is invited.

Finley was the named the journalist of the year in 2016 by the Tennessee Associated Press. He specializes in investigations into corruption, criminal activity and waste of taxpayer money.

Finley’s investigations resulted in “multiple criminal charges and guilty pleas, TBI and district attorney investigations, new state laws, the resignation of one of the highest paid elected officials in Nashville, a $1 million payout to the victims of a nationwide company scamming the sick and uninsured and the discovery of missing girls,” according to information from Channel 4’s website.

Finley will speak in room 205 in Memorial Hall on the Cumberland campus.