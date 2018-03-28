Local students honored for exceptional academic success

They will be recognized May 7 at a ceremony at Belmont University. Dyal will be recognized at the Grand Recognition Ceremony on May 22 at Duke University’s Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke TIP is a nonprofit organization that serves academically talented youth. The organization works with students, families and educators to identify, recognize, challenge, engage and support gifted youth in reaching their highest potential.

Duke TIP’s Seventh Grade Talent Search identifies students across the United States who scored at or above the 95th percentile on a grade-level standardized test. As part of the program, the academically talented students take above-level college-entrance exams to learn more about their abilities. Duke TIP then holds annual recognition ceremonies to honor the seventh graders with remarkable ACT or SAT scores.

Those with the highest scores are invited to a grand recognition ceremony. Of 53,843 students who took the exams through Duke TIP – all of whom are in the 95th percentile of their grade level – only 2,072 were invited to the grand recognition ceremony.

“We are extremely proud to recognize our remarkably talented students who have demonstrated key aspects of their academic potential by achieving scores on the ACT or SAT commensurate with half of all college-bound high school seniors,” said Shawna Young, executive director of Duke TIP. “As an alum of our Seventh Grade Talent Search, I still remember how it felt to be recognized by Duke and TIP in seventh grade, as well as my excitement and anxiety at taking the SAT at such a young age. As an organization, we cherish the opportunity to celebrate each of our ceremonies honorees for such an outstanding accomplishment.”

Working with academic institutions, Duke TIP sponsors 36 ceremonies in 16 states throughout April, May and June. Speakers include university administrators and professors from the institutions, state and government officials and accomplished former Duke TIP students. For more information on the Seventh Grade Talent Search, as well as Duke TIP’s Fourth–Sixth Grade Talent Search for younger students, visit tip.duke.edu.

More than 2.8 million students have benefited from TIP programs and resources since 1980. Duke TIP’s talent identification, academic and research programs currently serve as worldwide models for the education of gifted students.