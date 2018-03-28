Student from Lebanon showcases research to state legislators

Sponsored by the Tennessee Board of Regents and the University of Tennessee System, Posters at the Capitol has two goals to expose legislators to undergraduate researchers and expose students to their legislators. Since 2006, undergraduate students from six Tennessee universities were selected to showcase their research and represent their hometowns at the event.

Through his evaluation of Tennessee higher educational institutions’ use of school tobacco policies, political science student Holden Guy found no best practice policy instrument exists. Guy, from Lebanon, used literature reviews and focus groups to develop a rating system for 108 school tobacco policies across the state.