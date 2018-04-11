Wilson Central ProStart students headed to nationals

A Wilson Central management team also placed second in the state competition, and the culinary team finished third, which was the first placement in Wilson Central history in culinary.

Wilson Central’s Nicole Roning received ProStart teacher of the year. Wilson Central’s Kassidy Heimbach received best in class management honors, and Wilson Central’s Dylan Huett received best in class culinary honors at the ProStart state competition.

The competitors received a combined total of more than $268,000 in scholarships.

Also, out of all the awards, Wilson County received all of them but one. Lebanon High School placed third in management and second in culinary.