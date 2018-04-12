Lebanon schools TCAP scores third highest in Middle Tennessee

Multiple studies throughout the country have shown the higher the percentage of poverty in a school district, the lower the test scores.

However, Lebanon Special School District defied those odds by ranking third highest in TCAP performance among the systems in Middle Tennessee.

“Our goal is to provide the best education possible to each student. Our success as a school district is the result of the commitment to our students and to excellence that is made by staff and faculty, in partnership with families, the board of education and our community partners,” said Lebanon Director of Schools Scott Benson.

Out of 12 Middle Tennessee school districts, Lebanon Special School District has the second-highest number of “economically disadvantaged” students attending its schools at 35.1 percent of the student population. The only district in Middle Tennessee with a higher percentage of economically disadvantaged students is Davidson County with 50.6 percent.

Each system’s math, science and English language arts percentage of proficient and advanced scores were averaged and posted beside the system’s percentage of economically disadvantaged students. Lebanon schools reported even though it has the second-highest poverty level in Middle Tennessee, its students had the third-highest performance on test scores. Only Williamson County and Franklin Special School District had a higher percentage of students that scored in the upper performance levels on last year’s TCAP tests.

Lebanon schools had an average of 51.1 percent of their students who scored in the proficient and advanced categories on the 2016-2017 TCAP.