Brown named Wilson’s Teacher of the Year

“I believe teaching is a profession that cannot be done alone,” said Cumberland president Paul Stumb as he read Brown’s submission to judges in announcing the winner. “Teachers need each other for support and encouragement. I am to be a visible resource for all teachers at my school, as well as my students. I believe we need to work together to ensure the growth and success for all.”

Brown has taught for 20 years and holds a master’s degree in education with an ESL endorsement and a bachelor’s degree in education. She teaches kindergarten through fifth-grade students.

“I am in a crowd of very deserving [teachers],” Brown said after she accepted her award. “I don’t even know why I was nominated, because as a teacher and a spouse of a teacher and a supporter of education, we do this because we love our kids…I get up every day and try to be the best teacher I can for them. I can’t do what I do without my colleagues at Mt. Juliet. They just allow me to try new things; we collaborate for them. The kids at Mt. Juliet are my kids, as well.”

Prior to the announcement and recognition of the 32 teachers of the year, organizers Bob McDonald, president of CedarStone Bank, and W.P. Bone III, owner of Wilson County Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, shared a few comments.

“I love this event,” McDonald said. “It’s hard to believe we’ve been doing this for 20 years. We’re going to celebrate our teachers.”

Both McDonald and Bone took turns and recognized past Wilson County Teachers of the Year recipients.

“It’s an honor for us to do this, and it brings us more satisfaction than you will ever know.”

Brown received a $1,500 prize, and Mt. Juliet Elementary School netted another $500 for their efforts.

Those selected from across Wilson County as teachers of the year in their respective schools included Tomekia Marshall from Byars-Dowdy Elementary School, Stacy Taylor from Carroll-Oakland School, Jamie Ricketts from Castle Heights Elementary School, Cassie Urban from Coles Ferry Elementary School, Kim Gaines from Elzie D. Patton Elementary School, Terri Rice from Friendship Christian School, Patty Hunter from Gladeville Elementary School, Danya Watson Cole from Lakeview Elementary School, Eric Spear from Lebanon High School, Jada Dixon from MAP Academy, Carie McDonald from Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, Eric Trusty from Mt. Juliet High School, Jessica Gray from Mt. Juliet Middle School, Joni Stone from Rutland Elementary School, Brenda Blevins from Sam Houston Elementary School, Leesa Hubbard from Southside School, Tammy Pardue from Springdale Elementary School, Veda Dalton Hamrick from Stoner Creek Elementary School, Ramona Wright, from Tuckers Crossroads School, Taimi R. Reese from W.A. Wright Elementary School, Hannah Petty from Walter J. Baird Middle School, Karen McDonald from Watertown Elementary School, Laura Spingler from Watertown High School, Carrie R. Thompson from Watertown Middle School, Leslie Brumback from West Elementary School, Lori Shelton from West Wilson Middle School, Marcie Polk from Wilson Central High School, Kristi Galligan from Wilson County Adult High School and Jessica Johns from Winfree Bryant Middle School.