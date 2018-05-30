Lebanon schools unveil second Neon bus for summer food program

The Neon bus and Neon Remix are the district’s mobile café’s for its summer food program. The decommissioned buses were refurbished and fitted with a serving area and six tables with the ability to seat 24 people.

During the school year, the original Neon bus was converted into a mobile classroom, so teachers could use it to get out of the building occasionally.

The Neon Remix will perform the same role as the Neon bus and allow the school system to give out more meals in the summer.

“We had 7,350 meals served [last summer],” said Ballard. “This year, we have Remix, and we’re going to be going to different sites. We’re going to have 17 total sites, nine of them are feeding sites, and eight of them are drop sites. We’re going to spend about an hour at Don Fox Park, so anybody can come to Don Fox Park and eat with us.”

The summer food program will be at Coles Ferry Elementary School’s cafeteria from 7:45-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. until noon until June 29.

The program will also be at the Tater Peeler Road site from 11:45 a.m. until noon; Inman Court from 10:45-11:10 a.m.; Weatherly Estates from 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.; Peyton Road Apartments from 10:45-11 a.m.; Kent Drive and Hobbs Avenue from 12:15-12:35 p.m.; Upton Heights from 11:20 a.m. until noon; Springhill Townhomes from 11:15-11:30 a.m.; Greentree Apartments from 12:50-1:10 p.m. and Don Fox Community Park from 12:15-1:30 p.m. until July 20.