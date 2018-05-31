Nationally recognized summer STEM camp upcoming at Friendship Christian School

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in kindergarten through sixth grade to find their “inner inventor” by learning the process of innovation. Using hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning, builds resourcefulness and problem-solving skills and encourages entrepreneurship in a fun and engaging environment.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of the nation’s most brilliant minds – the NIHF Inductees. This year’s Fast Forward curriculum features several video challenges from the inductees to encourage children to be confident in their ideas and explore their ability to innovate.

The hands-on modules include:

• Optibot: Campers will launch into the future with their own Optibot – a small self-driving robot that senses changes in light.

• Robotic Pet Vet: Throughout this module, campers nurse their robotic puppy back to health and design and build dog parks as they hammer out ideas for the best park attraction.

• Mod My Mini Mansion: Campers will dream up and design their own futuristic smart home filled with gadgets, LEDs, technology and innovations.

• Stick To It: Campers will invent something new every day as they explore what it is like to be a physicist, engineer and entrepreneur.

Young innovators will invent, make and craft solutions to real-world challenges by building their own prototypes and discovering that anything is possible.

All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators who live and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves more than 140,000 students each year and partners with nearly 1,700 schools and districts across the U.S. Program sponsors include the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and Duck Tape brand duct tape.

For more information, visit campinvention.org.