Gallery: Back to School Bash the Park

Beth Petty, LSSD, Family Resource Center coordinator, spoke about the importance of the event that brought the community together and gave back to students with free supplies and lunches.

“This is a culmination of the best of everything in Wilson County, the Lebanon Special School District, the very best of our parents coming out for an event of camaraderie, not just for the free stuff but for community and to make sure that the literacy piece is there for their kids. Wilson Bank & Trust and Keller Williams have both been instrumental in getting food for our parents, as has First United Methodist Church, and then we’ve got so many special people here,” said Petty.