School News

ATLANTA – Karlymarie Dyer, of Mt. Juliet, earned dean’s list academic honors for the spring semester at Oglethorpe University.

Dyer was among 356 Oglethorpe students named to the dean’s list for achieving at least a 3.50 term grade-point average, while earning 12 or more semester hours.

Founded in 1835, Oglethorpe University is Atlanta’s only co-educational small private college, home to 1,250 eclectic and engaged students from 33 states and 38 countries.

Renowned for its groundbreaking core program, Oglethorpe’s academically rigorous programs emphasize intellectual curiosity, individual attention, close collaboration among faculty and students, and active learning in relevant field experiences. Oglethorpe joins theory and practice in its Atlanta Laboratory for Learning, an incubator for experiential learning through internships, study abroad, civic engagement and undergraduate research.

Under the leadership of president Lawrence Schall since 2005, Oglethorpe has entered an unprecedented era of innovation and growth, evidenced by increased enrollment and philanthropic giving, and new strategic entrepreneurial partnerships. Since 2013, Oglethorpe has seen the addition of an awardwinning campus center; a residential complex with six state-of-the-art classrooms; and the expansion of arts and athletics facilities. Oglethorpe’s partnership venture with LeadAbroad has expanded its global footprint with the development of five global campuses in Barcelona, Cape Town, Greece, London and Rome. Oglethorpe will open the I.W. “Ike” Cousins Center for Science and Innovation in 2019.

Oglethorpe is home to the Conant Performing Arts Center, Oglethorpe University Museum of Art, study abroad partner LeadAbroad and the Piedmont School of Atlanta. The Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels compete in the NCAA Division III Southern Athletic Association. Visit oglethorpe.edu for more information.

Hawkins named to spring dean’s list at Columbia State

COLUMBIA – Columbia State Community College announced Brianna Hawkins, of Hermitage, was one of 525 students named to the dean’s list for earning academic honors this spring.

“As a tradition in higher education, the dean’s list recognizes students for high academic achievement,” said Joni Lenig, interim vice president of academic affairs and associate vice president of faculty, curriculum and programs. “Students manage full schedules with life commitments, acquiring habits for success as they prepare for their careers.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn 12 or more credit hours for the semester with a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher.

Columbia State Community College is a two-year college that serves a nine-county area in southern Middle Tennessee with five campuses, including Columbia, Williamson, Lawrence, Lewisburg and Clifton. Columbia State was established in 1966 as Tennessee’s first community college.

The Tennessee Board of Regents is the governing board for The College System of Tennessee: the state’s 13 community colleges, 27 colleges of applied technology and the online Tennessee eCampus that serves nearly 100,000 students.

Osier receives degree from Washington and Lee University

LEXINGTON, Va. – Christopher Robert Osier, of Lebanon, received a bachelor’s degree May 24 from Washington and Lee University.

Commencement ceremonies for 441 Washington and Lee seniors were held on the university’s historic front lawn.

Osier majored in geology and environmental studies.

Washington and Lee University, the nation’s ninth-oldest institution of higher education, is among the nation’s premier liberal arts colleges and universities. Washington and Lee University provides a liberal arts education that develops students’ capacity to think freely, critically and humanely and to conduct themselves with honor, integrity and civility. Graduates are prepared for lifelong learning, personal achievement, responsible leadership, service to others and engaged citizenship in a global and diverse society.

Shallenberger serves on Avanti team at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama student Samuel Shallenberger, of Lebanon, served as student coordinator of orientation and recruitment rvents for the Avanti team for the summer orientation session.

Nearly 60 students served on the UA Avanti team – a group that seeks to welcome new students during the Bama Bound orientation process.

By becoming well acquainted with Capstone academic programs and co-curricular opportunities, the Avanti team provides essential support to prepare incoming students to meet the challenges of enrollment and in welcoming high school groups to campus for large-scale recruitment events.

The Avanti team operates under the auspices of the office of orientation and special programs in the division of academic affairs.

Three Wilson County students graduate from Samford University

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A record 1,240 degrees, including three that went to Wilson County students, were awarded recently at Samford University.

Camilla McDonald, of Milton, received her law degree. Courtney Throckmorton, of Lebanon, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Elizabeth Wood, of Mt. Juliet, graduated magna cum laude with a doctorate in pharmacy.

In the seven commencement ceremonies, 33 different degree programs were recognized, including the first graduates in the doctor of physical therapy, master of athletic training, master of science in respiratory care, master of science in health informatics and bachelor of science in health care administration programs in the College of Health Sciences.

Graduating students represented 28 states and seven other countries, including the United Kingdom, Malaysia, China, France, South Korea, Canada and Germany.

Samford University is a premier nationally ranked private university deeply rooted in its Christian mission. Founded in 1841, Samford is the 87th oldest institution of higher education in the United States. U.S. News & World Report ranked Samford third among regional universities in the South. Samford enrolls 5,509 students from 45 states, the District of Columbia and 29 other countries in its 10 academic units, arts, arts and sciences, business, divinity, education, health professions, law, nursing, pharmacy and public health. Samford also fields 17 NCAA Division I teams that compete in the tradition-rich Southern Conference.

Watkins graduates from Tennessee Tech

Leslyne Olga Watkins, daughter of Marc and Olga Watkins, graduated with honors May 5 from Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville.

Watkins majored in human ecology. She was awarded an internship at University of Tennessee Extension for the summer.

Her career plans include working with youth and families. She was a 2014 graduate of Watertown High School and active as a volunteer for the Wilson County Civic League programs.