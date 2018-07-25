Wilson County BEST award nominations open

The North Central P-16 Council sponsors the contest annually. The council is made up of area secondary school educators, higher education leaders and business people and led by Volunteer State Community College. The goal of P-16 is to promote the relationship between education and the value of work, develop a highly trained workforce and create a culture of lifelong learning by positively impacting student success through awareness, advocacy and action.

The BEST award celebrates the accomplishments of community leaders and supporters, business owners and entrepreneurs. It honors those who share knowledge and expertise, advocate and foster student success in prekindergarten through postsecondary education. The council will award five BEST awards annually, one in each of the counties served by the North Central P-16 Council. Public and private businesses or individuals who work for an employer in Macon, Robertson, Sumner, Trousdale and Wilson counties may be nominated or may self-nominate. The recipients of the BEST awards will be recognized at the October North Central P-16 Council meeting.

To nominate an individual, visit volstate.edu/p16bestaward. For a printed copy of the nomination sheet, call 615-230-3355.

Volunteer State Community College has more than 100 programs of study and offers two-year degrees, certificates and paths to university transfer. Continuing education and workforce development extend the college mission to the entire community. For more information, visit volstate.edu.