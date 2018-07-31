Motorists should be mindful of active school zones Wednesday

Officers will focus on motorists who disregard laws designed to protect children in school zones and will be provide extra attention at designated routes to and from schools during the first few weeks. In addition to the reduced speed limits in school zones, officers will focus on handheld cellphone use in school zones, school bus stop-arm, texting while driving, seat belt use and child passenger safety laws.

Last week, police Chief James Hambrick also spoke to Wilson County’s school crossing guards and expressed support for the work they do to keep students safe. Throughout the school year, the department will keep an open line of communication with crossing guards so they can easily report unsafe drivers or any other safety issues within the city limits.

Digital radar speed signs were deployed to school zones to also raise awareness. Mt. Juliet police have three digital speed signs that display the speed of cars and visually warn drivers if they are driving above the speed limit.

Parents are encouraged to visit their child’s school website to become familiar with the traffic plans for drop-off and pick-up at each school. Wilson County School’s website is wcschools.com.

To ensure school zones are safe this school year, Mt. Juliet police offer the following suggestions:

• Give plenty of time in the morning. As traffic volumes and congestion on the roadways increase, so does the length of time it takes to travel to a destination. Giving more time, by leaving earlier, reduces stress, increases awareness and improves driving.

• Obey the posted speed limit signs and directional signs. This includes marked curbs. The signs and curb markings assist in the traffic flow into and out of the schools and assist in the safety of the students who walk and bike to school. One misplaced car can disrupt the traffic flow and the safety of our students.

• Be patient. Impatience leads to aggressive driving, rude or unwarranted behavior, pedestrian and bicycle collisions and it creates traffic gridlock. Remember, everyone has the same goal in mind, to get children safely to and from school. Also remember, the habits exhibited in driving and demeanor are typically passed on to children when they start driving.

• If driving children to school, have them ready to leave the car with all of their belongings when coming to a stop at the school. Backups and delays are caused when children have to get their backpacks and other items from the trunk or back seat of a car. Explore other alternatives such as carpool, ride-sharing, walking or biking to school.

• Watch and obey the school crossing guards. Crossing guards are provided to assist with school traffic and the safe crossing of students across the surrounding streets near each elementary school. Be on the lookout, be prepared to stop and be prepared to follow their directions so our children can get to and from school safely.