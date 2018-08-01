School News

WHEATON, Ill. – Emily Anna Paddon, of Mt. Juliet, graduated in May from Wheaton College.

Paddon graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in applied health science and Spanish.

Wheaton College graduates join a worldwide network of 45,000 alumni. Learn more at alumni.wheaton.edu.

Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.

Goodson receives degree from Wofford College

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Brandon Jovan Goodson, of Mt. Juliet, received a bachelor of arts degree in computer science.

Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college in Spartanburg, South Carolina. It offers 26 major fields of study to a student body of 1,690 undergraduates. Nationally known for the strength of its academic program, outstanding faculty, study abroad participation and successful graduates, Wofford is home to one of the nation’s 283 Phi Beta Kappa chapters. The college community enjoys Greek life, as well as 19 NCAA Division I athletics teams.

Bright inducted into Mortar Board at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – William Bright, of Hermitage, was inducted into the Mortar Board honor society April 6 at the University of Alabama’s Tapping on the Mound ceremony.

Mortar Board is the premier national honor society that recognizes college seniors for superior achievement in scholarship, leadership and service. The University of Alabama’s Hypatia Chapter is one of the oldest chapters in the nation. Only a select few students on each campus are invited to join the esteemed society. Mortar Board members are presented with the opportunity to join a diverse group of students from vastly different disciplines and interests.

The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. The University of Alabama is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.

Hollar named to dean’s list at University of Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio – Evan Hollar, of Mt. Juliet, was named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Findlay.

To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and innovative thinkers through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom. Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the city of Findlay, the University of Findlay has nearly 60 majors that to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees and four doctoral degrees. More than 3,800 students are enrolled at Findlay, and the University is nationally recognized by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review.

Two Mt. Juliet students make University of Dayton dean’s list

DAYTON, Ohio – Two Mt. Juliet earned spots on the University of Dayton’s spring dean’s list for achieving a minimum 3.5 grade-point average.

The students were Jordan Lee and Christine Wehby.

The University of Dayton is a top-tier national Catholic research institution. Founded in 1850 by the Society of Mary, it focuses on educating the whole person, connecting learning with leadership and service. Through student clubs, campus recreation, education abroad, research, service-learning and career preparation, students are encouraged to engage the world, developing a critical mind and compassionate heart.

Several Wilson County students graduate from ETSU

JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University conferred nearly 1,900 degrees May 5 in two spring commencement ceremonies.

Students from Wilson County who received degrees included Linda Christine Ciprich, of Lebanon, who received a graduate certificate; Leslie N. Johnson, of Lebanon, who received a bachelor’s degree in business administration; Bryce Wampoole Suber, of Lebanon, who received a bachelor’s degree in science; Caroline Clare Denning, of Mt. Juliet, who received a bachelor’s degree in arts; Autumn Bethany Glass, of Mt. Juliet, who received a bachelor’s degree in science; Julia Marie Kirkpatrick, of Mt. Juliet, who received a bachelor’s degree in science; Shelby Marie Mang, of Mt. Juliet, who received a master’s degree in science; Garret James Mudd, of Mt. Juliet, who received a bachelor’s degree in science; Taylor Austin Petty, of Mt. Juliet, who received a bachelor’s degree in science; Christopher James Prybilla, of Mt. Juliet, who received a bachelor’s degree in science; and Lindsey Nicole Russell, of Mt. Juliet, who received a master’s degree in science.

Newberry College names Lopez to spring dean’s list

NEWBERRY, S.C. – Lauren Lopez, of Lebanon, was among those named to the spring dean’s list at Newberry College.

Students who achieve dean’s list honors must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester for which the honor is given.

Lopez was among 355 students who earned dean’s list honors for their academic performance last semester.

Newberry College is a private, residential, co-educational college with a diverse student population. Founded in 1856 by the Lutheran Church, Newberry College appears in the 2018 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings for regional colleges in the South. Newberry College offers baccalaureate degrees in 32 majors, 29 minors, 31 areas of concentration and 10 pre-professional programs. The college offers 20 NCAA Division II sports, cheerleading and dance. Newberry College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education and the National Association of Schools of Music. For more information, visit newberry.edu.

Lebanon student named to Dakota Wesleyan University dean’s list

MITCHELL, S.D. – Crystal Carlisle, of Lebanon, was named to the spring dean’s list at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota.

Carlisle is a freshman at DWU and studies nursing.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have a semester grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a four-point scale. Students also have to complete at least 12 hours of academic work during the semester.

DWU is a private, liberal arts university associated with the Dakotas Conference of the United Methodist Church. For more information about Dakota Wesleyan University, visit dwu.edu.

