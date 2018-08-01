Wilson Central wins outstanding chapter at state FFA camp

Wilson Central brought with them 30 members, three advisors and two guests. More than 200 students, advisors and guests attended what was the first of seven weeks of leadership training camp offered to the Tennessee FFA membership.

Chapter officer teams must be active in officer classes, specialty classes, have a representative elected to camp council and have a large sum of their members qualify for the gold leadership award to be considered for the outstanding chapter award.

The Wilson Central FFA chapter took home several honors, including Shelby Summar named camp council vice-president and won first in extemporaneous public speaking, and Madison McDonald won fourth in quiz contest.

The Wilson Central FFA officers for Camp Clements were Summar as president; vice president of chapter development Hannah Thompson; vice president of student development Chyanne Bowlin; vice president of community development Hunter Sanders; secretary Kaleigh Crabtree; treasurer Stephen Goddard; reporter Sydney Miller; McDonald as sentinel; chaplain K.J. Mills; historian Simone Allen; and parliamentarian Regan Black. The chapter’s advisors are Matt Farris, Bonnie Holman and Benny McDonald.

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Nationally, there are 653,359 FFA members 12-21 years old. The Tennessee FFA Association is comprised of 14,084 members from 214 high school chapters, seven middle school chapters and eight collegiate chapters from across Tennessee. To learn more about FFA, visit tnffa.org.