Students return to school across Wilson County

“It’s our first day of school so of course you’re going to have natural built in excitement. Teachers have been planning all week long, we’re just wanting kids to come in with a great attitude and we’re expecting a great year,” said Elzie D. Patton Elementary School assistant principal Steven Wright.

Travis and Shauna Hoyt dropped off their daughter, Gianna Hoyt, for her first day of kindergarten at Elzie D. Patton Elementary School.

Shauna Hoyt said she was a little sad to drop off her daughter for the first day of school, but Gianna jumped with excitement. “I’m excited,” Gianna said, “I’m excited for everything.”

Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson, said “Overall, our principals said that this was the most successful start they can remember. There were some minor traffic delays at West Wilson, which have been addressed by a new traffic plan that was disseminated this afternoon. We’re thrilled by how smoothly things went and how quickly our staff responded at West Wilson Middle School to get the problem resolved.”

Scott Benson, Director of School for the Lebanon Special School District, also reported a first successful day across the district. “We had a terrific day in LSSD,” Benson said, “I witnessed lots of smiles and hugs and an obvious excitement in the air as students and families came in for the first day of school. It was also most impressive that our students were actively engaged in learning first thing in the morning!”



Benson also said that the first day enrollment numbers show a 125 student increase over last year, although he does expect that number to drop some as they confirm a small number of families that have moved away over the summer.