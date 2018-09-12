Four family members use Tennessee Reconnect at Vol State

Volunteer State Community College has nearly 1,000 new eligible applicants thus far. But it isn’t just individuals signing-up. Couples, and even whole families, take the opportunity to earn a college degree. Jim and Kim Bare, of Hickman, plan to attend Vol State in the fall with their daughter, Jessica Austin, and son-in-law, Michael Austin. Jim Bare accompanied his daughter and wife to the Vol State campus in Gallatin for a Tennessee Reconnect help session.

“Once we sat down with the Vol State folks, I got bit by the bug,” Jim Bare said. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to go back to school. I’ve been to college three times. I always had an excuse before to stop going. Now I have a support system.”

“I have always worked for lawyers,” said Kim Bare, who works in Lebanon. “I love what I do as a legal assistant. I want to be a lawyer. Vol State has been such a wonderful community. They were so good to us when we came up and got everything done.”

Daughter Jessica Austin needs just a few credits to graduate.

“She never had a chance to finish college – you know, life and kids,” Kim Bare said.

Michael Austin is a manager with a staffing agency.

“He has flown up the corporate ladder, but he’s nearing that glass ceiling. He needs a degree to keep advancing in his career,” Kim Bare said.

Tennessee Reconnect provides tuition-free classes for Tennessee adults who don’t already have a college degree. Students may apply for Reconnect, apply to Vol State, and fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, all by visiting volstate.edu/reconnect. Once the Vol State application is processed, students will receive the information they need to register for courses. Fall classes started Aug. 27. Tennessee Reconnect will keep going for the immediate future, which means students can also start college in January for the spring semester.

Jim and Kim Bare work full time, so they plan to take several online classes or even hybrid classes, which combine online work with some course meetings. Jim and Kim Bare are both scheduled to take math 1010. They figure the more classes they take together, the easier it will be to find a study partner.

“My kids say, ‘We’re going to be on you, dad.’ They’re so proud that I went back to school. From age 4 to 65, there are nine people in this family who will be getting some sort of education at the same time.” said Jim Bare.

Their sons, Christian and Stephen, both attended Vol State. Stephen graduated in May, and Christian graduated from Tennessee Tech.

Vol State has more than 100 programs of study to consider. Advisors can help students with options. People are welcome to visit any Vol State campus location for one-on-one help. For more information, call 615-230-3447.