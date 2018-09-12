Education
Friendship Christian Middle School
Fall Festival Court
Staff Reports
Updated Sep 13, 2018 at 8:00 AM
The Fall Festival court at Friendship Christian Middle School was announced recently. Members of the court include (from left, ascending) sixth graders Bryleigh Miller, Brady Ritter, Joslin Austermiller, Sam Duckwiler, seventh graders Ella Espenshade, Landon Williams, Riley Withers, Elijah Joy, eighth graders Lauren Ritter, Charley Carpenter, Neelie Sloan, Reagan Nelson, queen Ava Espenshade and king Gabriel Heronimus.