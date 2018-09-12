Friendship Christian Middle School Fall Festival Court

The Fall Festival court at Friendship Christian Middle School was announced recently. Members of the court include (from left, ascending) sixth graders Bryleigh Miller, Brady Ritter, Joslin Austermiller, Sam Duckwiler, seventh graders Ella Espenshade, Landon Williams, Riley Withers, Elijah Joy, eighth graders Lauren Ritter, Charley Carpenter, Neelie Sloan, Reagan Nelson, queen Ava Espenshade and king Gabriel Heronimus.