School News

Two Wilson County students were named to the dean’s list at Wofford College for the spring semester.

Ava Jean Belew, of Mt. Juliet, and Weston Timothy Rountree, of Lebanon, were named to the dean’s list.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.

Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year residential liberal arts college in Spartanburg, South Carolina. It offers 26 major fields of study to a student body of 1,690 undergraduates. Nationally known for the strength of its academic program, outstanding faculty, study abroad participation and successful graduates, Wofford is home to one of the nation’s 283 Phi Beta Kappa chapters. The college community enjoys Greek life, as well as 19 NCAA Division I athletics teams.

Butler earns degree from Wilkes University

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – Jack Butler, of Old Hickory, received a master’s degree in creative writing from Wilkes University during the Sept. 9 summer commencement ceremony.

Wilkes University is an independent institution of higher education dedicated to academic and intellectual excellence through mentoring in the liberal arts, sciences and professional programs. Founded in 1933, the university is on a mission to create one of the great small universities, offering all of the programs, activities and opportunities of a large research university in the intimate, caring and mentoring environment of a small liberal arts college at a cost that is increasingly competitive with public universities. In addition to 47 undergraduate majors, Wilkes offers the doctor of nursing practice, doctor of education and doctor of pharmacy degrees and more than a dozen master’s degree programs, including the master of business administration and master of fine arts in creative writing. Learn more at wilkes.edu.

Wilson County students named to dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. – Two Wilson County students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Olivet Nazarene University.

The Wilson County students named to the dean’s list were Abigail Smith, of Mt. Juliet, and Noah Wilson, of Lebanon.

To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university that offers more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the doctor of education in ethical leadership. Olivet’s 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 50 miles south of Chicago. Additional sites are in Rolling Meadows and Oak Brook, Illinois; Indianapolis; Grand Rapids and Grand Ledge, Michigan; Hong Kong; and more than 100 school of graduate and continuing studies learning locations throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. From Oxford to Tokyo, hundreds of Olivet students also experience the global classroom each year through study abroad opportunities, internships and worldwide mission trips.

Three Wilson County students earn scholarships to Culver-Stockton

CANTON, Mo. – Three Wilson County students were admitted with scholarships into Culver-Stockton’s fall incoming class in December.

Alexander Wims from Watertown High School earned a Hilltop academic scholarship. Jonah Hedges from Ezell Harding Christian School in Hermitage earned a president academic scholarship. Oluwatobi Adewale from Lebanon High School earned a president academic scholarship.

Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church Disciples of Christ. The colleges specializes in experiential education and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer a typical 15-week semester that is divided into two terms, a 12-week term and a three-week term.

The Culver-Stockton Wildcats are members of the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Two Wilson County students get Austin Peay scholarships

CLARKSVILLE – Austin Peay State University recently awarded the president’s community college graduate scholarship to graduates of a Tennessee Board of Regents Community College or Hopkinsville Community College for the fall semester.

Students from Wilson County who received the scholarship were Joseph Hastings, of Mt. Juliet, and Tyler Marcum, of Old Hickory.

Two Wilson County students awarded degrees from University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Two Wilson County students received degrees from the University of Alabama on Dec. 16 during winter commencement.

Shelby N. Bush, of Mt. Juliet, received her bachelor’s degree in nursing. Kristen Tripett Briggs, of Hermitage, received her master’s degree in library and information studies.

The University of Alabama awarded about 2,077 degrees during winter commencement.

With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert and world-renowned faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, the University of Alabama offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs. The campus gives students the opportunity to interact with nationally renowned faculty performing cutting-edge research.

The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. The university is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.

Dodd completes IMPACT, enrolls at Troy Universitys

TROY, Ala. – Sydney Dodd, of Lebanon, recently completed IMPACT new student orientation and enrolled at Troy University for the fall semester at the Troy, Alabama campus.

The fall semester for the Troy campus started Aug. 15.

Troy University is a public historic international university with more than 145,000 alumni. Students choose Troy for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, faculty and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Alabama campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while working adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Alabama, as well as at locations around the world and online.