Engagements: Heminger-Storie

The prospective groom is a graduate of Mt. Juliet Christian Academy and Bryan College in Dayton with a bachelor’s degree in communication. He serves as a staff member with Campus Crusade for Christ at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Saint Wendelin High School in Fostoria, Ohio and Wittenberg University in Ohio with a bachelor’s degree in fine and studio arts. She recently served with Campus Crusade for Christ in east Asia.

The wedding will be July 29 at Saint Andrews United Methodist Church in Findlay, Ohio with Jason Storie, brother of the groom, officiating.

After the wedding, the couple will live in Johnson City, where they will both serve on staff with Campus Crusade for Christ at East Tennessee State University.