Engagement: Duke-Jenkins

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Roger Duke and Kathy Duke, of Popes Hill and Joseph and Nancy Peyatt, of Nettie, West Virginia, and great-granddaughter of Rhoda Kelley, of Popes Hill, and the late Charles Ray Kelley. She is a 2008 graduate of Smith County High School and a 2013 graduate of Casey and Son Farrier School in Lafayette, Georgia. She is a veterinary technician at Kinslow Veterinary Clinic.

The prospective groom is the grandson of the late Newell “Red” and Thelma Jenkins and Martha Campbell, of Lebanon, and the late John “Jack” Campbell. He is a 2008 graduate of Lebanon High School and a local farmer.

A private family ceremony will be in September on the Jenkins family farm. After a honeymoon trip to Wyoming and Montana, the couple will live in Wilson County.