Winners were Rutland Elementary School in first place receiving $2,000, Coles Ferry Elementary School in second place receiving $1,500 and Walter J. Baird Middle School in third place receiving $1,000. Participant and teacher Tina Bratcher won a canoe through a raffle.

Sponsors for the event included Lebanon Stormwater, Mt. Juliet Stormwater, Wilson County Stormwater and the Lebanon Beautification Commission.