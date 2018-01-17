Wilson cities to participate in mission to plant 250K trees

The TEC’s mission to plant 1 million native trees began in 2007, and in the past couple of years, the group’s Tree Day events have planted about 360,000 trees in Tennessee. With the upcoming 250K Tree Day, the group is expected to go beyond the halfway point of 500,000 trees planted.

“We could not host this successful event without our collaborative partners and sponsors. We are grateful for the hard work of our volunteers and distributors throughout all 95 counties,” said John McFadden, CEO of Tennessee Environmental Council.

Species of trees available vary by state and region, according to Kelly West with the TEC. Wilson County residents will have a chance to pick up persimmon, loblolly pine, redbud, red oak and tulip poplar seedlings.

Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Wilson County’s stormwater department officials will distribute trees Feb. 23 at various locations. Trees picked up Feb. 23 are expected to be planted Feb. 24 for the official 250K Tree Day event.

Lebanon Stormwater will distribute 1,200 trees from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Don Fox Community Park at 955 W. Baddour Pkwy. Lebanon was also a sponsor for the event with a $1,000 donation.

Mt. Juliet will distribute trees from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Public Works Department at 71 E. Hill St. The City of Mt. Juliet is also on the sponsor list.

Wilson County Stormwater will distribute trees from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 201 Maddox Simpson Pkwy. in Lebanon.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Department of Agriculture and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will collaborate with the TEC on the statewide event.

“Trees help protect our state’s most important natural resources,” said TDEC Commissioner Bob Martineau. “They are vital for maintaining water quality, healthy air, flood prevention, wildlife habitat and healthy communities.”

Anyone interested in receiving a seedling and planting a tree should sign up at tectn.org/250ktreeday.