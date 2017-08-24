Fair attendance drops slightly Wednesday, remains up for the year

The total attendance from the week is still at an increase of 21,369 from last year.

The big event of the night was the King of the Fair competition. The competition featured two divisions for 2-3-year-old and 4-6-year-old boys.

The winners were picked based on contestants’ cuteness and personality.

The winner for the 2-3 year olds was Kaden Allen, 3, son of Tara Allen. Colton Thomas Shorter, 2, son of Dustin and Sara Shorter, and Schandler Harris, 3, son of Christi and Jamie Harris, placed second and third, respectively.

In the 4-6-year-old division, Deacon Martinez, 5, son of Heather and Mario Martinez, was the winner. Bryce Daniel Franklin, 6, son of Travis and Jessica Franklin, and Landon White, 4, son of Eric and Danielle White, finished second and third.

Other highlights of the night included a junior dairy cattle show and a $1,000 giveaway.

The fair will reopen Friday at 5 p.m. and will feature the Lawnmower Demolition Derby, the Divisions I, II and III Fair Princess pageants and the American Gaited Mule Association’s Championship Gaited Mule Show.

Tickets may be purchased online at ticketsnashville.com or at the admission gate. General admission tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 years old and free for children 5 and younger.