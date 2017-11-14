Lebanon clogging team brings home several world championship titles

The team performed 11 team routines and won eight first-place awards, one second and one third. They also won six grand-champion awards in six categories, including overall junior team of the year, the national title for traditional team, the national title for open traditional team for both junior and under age group and the national title for traditional team in the senior and up age group.

Several individual competitors also won awards. Matthew Randolph, of Cookeville, won a clogging scholarship, caller of the year award and the grand champion male dance of which he will get to perform at the Carolina Opry in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Carter Higgins, of Lebanon, won the overall flatfooting award. Callie Collins, of Mt. Juliet, was the runner up for the grand champion female dance off and won overall acapella solo.

The titles won by the team brings the program to eight national championship titles.

The Evermean Evergreen Cloggers is based out of Evermean studios at 1447 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon under the direction of Melissa Pack and assistant Laura Montgomery.

“The name actually came from the founder, Johnie Payton,” said Pack. “She figured Lebanon was known for its Evergreens, and so that’s what it’s been ever since.”

Payton founded the team in 1985 and still travels with them. In 2010, Payton asked Pack if she wanted to take on the team name since she had a lot of dancers but no name, and Pack’s been directing ever since.

The team practices four hours a week, attends qualifying competitions and performs county fairs, for the elderly at nursing homes and at other events. Some of the team’s parents work to provide them with outfits.

“We’ll be doing performances at all of the assisted living facilities throughout December,” said Pack. “Our studio has more cloggers than just the competition teams. We have 79 cloggers. So, 27 of those compete and the others do shows throughout the area.”

For more information on the Evermean Evergreen Cloggers, visit the group’s Facebook page.