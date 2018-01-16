Batch and Bushel Showcase to return for second year this weekend

The Batch & Bushel Showcase, presented this year by the Wilson County Expo Center and TriGreen Equipment, is an event that celebrates the sustainable lifestyle, with vendors and seminars related to self-sustainment. It takes place Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The city of Lebanon will sponsor this year’s “Made-In” section, which will feature vendors based in Lebanon.

According to event organizer Cathy Wair, among the “Made-In” vendors are Two Fat Men Creamory Truck, Lucky Shoe Crafts, Hunter Woodworking, Tennessee Pharma Tea, Veronica Mallicoat Jewelry, Celler 53 and Little Big Dog Treats.

There will also be a Southern Market area sponsored by Southern Bank, an agriculture area sponsored by Wilson County 4-H and a Pick Tennessee area.

More than 45 vendors are scheduled to appear this year, and Wair said they’re expecting a bigger turnout than 2017’s inaugural event.

“We had over 3,000 [visitors] last year, so we’re expecting more than that this year,” said Wair. “We had a lot more publicity, and we had the Farmer’s Market in the summer, so we’re hoping to pull some people from that.”

Bates Ford and K2 will also sponsor music, brought to the event by HAWK Specialty Services. One Way Out and Donnie & Barbara Bart will each perform both days. A crowd favorite from last year, Templeton Thompson, will perform Saturday.

General admission tickets to the event are $5 and may be purchased at eventbrite.com.