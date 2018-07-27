Get involved in the Wilson County Fair

“This is your fair,” said Wilson County Promotions president Randall Clemons. “We would love everyone to enter in the thousands of categories available at the Wilson County Fair. We like for as many people to participate as possible. The more entries, the better the fair will be.”

To determine what to enter, visit wilsoncountyfair.net and look under the competitions and exhibits tab to find the categories. There are competitions for youth 5-18 years old, and 19 years old and older will be entered in the adult competitions. Categories include arts and crafts, canning, photography, sewing, quilting, fruits and vegetables, flowers, roses and plants, eggs, ham show, honey show, hay and field crops, home brewing competition, recycled yard and garden art, wine show, 4-H posters and exhibits, baking, cornbread challenge and candy.

There will be pageants for babies 0–23 months old, doll parade and king of the fair for 2-3 year olds and 4-6 year olds, fair princess revue for four different age groups from 7-15 years old, Fairest of the Fair for 16-21 year olds, Ms. Wilson County for 22-59 year olds, Ms. Wilson County Senior Tennessee for 60 year olds and older and a Celebrating Lovely pageant for special needs individuals with categories from kindergarten to seniors. Participants must be Wilson County residents to enter.

There are several other categories non-Wilson County residents can enter such as bluegrass competitions, talent shows, livestock shows, horse and mule shows, poultry and rabbit shows, Lego competition, motor sports events, antique car show, arm-wrestling, bike ride across Wilson County, clogging, square dancing, cat show, dog show, cook off, salsa making, corn hole and horseshoe tournaments, ice cream freeze off and more.

Information was sent to all Wilson County schools, and the schools with the most students who have items in the youth competitions at the fair will receive an extra award. Participants have until Aug. 11 to get entries ready.

2018 Pre Fair Schedule Entries & Pageant Information

Friday, Aug. 10 - 4-7 p.m. Wine & Home Brewing Entries

Saturday, Aug. 11 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Take non-perishable entries in Adult and Youth Exhibits, Fine Arts, Photography, Stained Glass, Recycled Yard/Garden Art & Honey Show

Sunday, Aug. 12 - 1-4 p.m. Baby Show, Doll Parade,

Fair Princess, Fairest of the Fair, King of the Fair,

Celebrating Lovely

Monday, Aug. 13 – 5:30 p.m. Ms. Wilson County Senior

Tennessee Pageant Rehearsal

Tuesday, Aug. 14 - 6:30 p.m. Fairest of the Fair Rehearsal

Thursday, Aug. 16

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Ham Entries

12 noon - 8 p.m. - Poultry Entries

2-6:30 p.m. - Flower and Rose Show Entries

3-6 p.m. – Adult Baking Entries

3-8 p.m. - Adult Fruits & Vegetables

3-8 p.m. - Hay and Farm Crop Entries

4-7 p.m. - Egg Entries

4-7 p.m. - Youth Farm Crops, Garden Entries & Baking

5-7 p.m. - 4-H Poultry Entries

Commercial Exhibit Setup

Wednesday, Aug. 15 - 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 16 - 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“Mark your calendar, so you don’t miss the dates and times,” Clemons said. “We look forward to seeing your many entries at the fair as we make magic memories.”

Fair catalogs were distributed the week of July 16 to those who receive The Lebanon Democrat. Catalogs are also available at local banks, Wilson Farmers Co-op, Wilson County Extension office, Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office and the fair office.

For more information, call the fair office at 615-443-2626 or visit wilsoncountyfair.net.