Interfaith couples cooperate to celebrate both Christmas and Hanukkah, which shared the same day

Just like that original name is a mashup of Hanukkah and Christmas, the couple’s marriage is a blend two faiths. He is Jewish, and she described herself as “staunch Irish Catholic.”

“Ho, Ho, Shalom” read the sign welcoming guests to their party. The Miller’s home was decorated with a Christmas tree, stockings, creche and menorahs. Friends from Mizpah Congregation met folks from St. Jude Catholic Church. It was a celebration of diversity as well as values held in common.

“We had Christian, Catholic, Reform Jewish and Conservative Jewish here,” said Pam. “Foods were all labeled so everyone knew what was in them.

“People were incredulous as to how we were going to pull this off – but the big thing was just being respectful of each other.”

The Millers were among many interfaith couples who observed their religious holidays. The first night of Hanukkah’s eight days and nights was also Christmas Eve. It was both Christmas Day and the first official day of Hanukkah, meaning the two holidays – which have nothing in common as far as their religious significance – came together in an unusual meeting.

While it’s not uncommon for one of Hanukkah’s days to overlap with Christmas, Michael Dzik, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, believed this was just the fifth time in the last 100 years that the first official day of Hanukkah was the same day as Christmas.

The first night of Hanukkah was also Christmas Eve and the Jewish holiday continued through Christmas Day. Hanukkah’s second night began at sundown.

Dzik explained Hanukkah always falls on the Hebrew date of the 25th day of Kislev, which coincides with late November to late December on the standard Gregorian calendar.

“The running joke is: ‘Why does Hanukkah keep moving? It’s never on time.’” Dzik said. “But I say it’s always on time because Hanukkah always falls on the 25th of Kislev every year.

“In Judaism, our holidays use the lunar calendar (as opposed to the Gregorian). It’s a 28-day cycle. Our days start on the night before, which comes from the Torah. When God created the world it says it was evening, and that’s why we start our holidays in the evening.”

Celebrating Hanukkah

Rabbi Susan Tendler of B’nai Zion Congregation said Hanukkah (or Chanukah, as she prefers) is celebrated differently in America than in other countries. Here, Hanukkah has taken on the Christian custom of giving gifts.

“We give each other gifts in America because of Christmas,” she said. “In other countries, they don’t give gifts, certainly not in Israel.”

Dzik said some families will give gifts during Hanukkah, and some will choose to give socks and underwear as opposed to toys. Others might opt for volunteering at a soup kitchen or a homeless shelter to give back to their communities, he said.

As far as how interfaith couples celebrate, Dzik said that’s left to family preference.

“I know some who have raised their kids with both traditions; some have raised theirs in Judaism.”

Steve and Barbie Potts are among the latter with their children, 18-year-old Will and 15-year-old Carolyn.

Steve, owner of Cici’s Pizza, is Baptist. Barbie, a McCallie School nurse, is Jewish, but she said when she was growing up there was always a Christmas tree in her home, so she continues to have one now.

“We took interfaith classes before we got married. We talked it over and decided to raise our children Jewish. Both our families are fine with it,” she said.

“Steve’s birthday is Dec. 24, “so we do his birthday on Christmas Eve and light the menorah for Hanukkah. We will give gifts on Christmas.”

The Millers may have thrown the Hanumas party, but they took uniting their faiths quite seriously and went to counseling before marrying five years ago. Pam laughed as she recalled that there were some “very lively discussions because I knew nothing about Judaism.”

When Hanukkah and Christmas rolled around the first year of their marriage, “we didn’t do a whole lot,” Pam said, “because I hadn’t figured out how to do it. We were just doing that dance where we weren’t really sure how we were going to work this out.”