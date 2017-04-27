Civic League holds annual fellowship banquet

The theme for the event was Promoting Unity in Our Community and was well attended by local community activists, government officials and supportive citizens. Pastor John Hunn with Immanuel Baptist Church was the keynote speaker with his speech on unity and togetherness.

The WCCL mission of continued social empowerment and education depends on the participation and support of many facets of the community, and the event serves as a primary fundraising vehicle. During the banquet there was some “fun” fundraising provided by an active live auction, featuring desserts donated by several “famous” local bakers. Other auction items included Titans signed items and memorabilia, merchandise from the Jewelers/Tobey Wade Home and tickets to Centerstage Theatre Co. productions. A varied silent auction offered items from several local stores and restaurants such as Iddy & Oscars, POSH, Wilke’s Outfitters, Sammy B’s and Five Oaks Golf and Country Club..

The WCCL continues with programs in its kindergarten through sixth-grade tutoring, sports recreation camp, Summer Arts Academy, and Summer Educational STEM. It offers support for LSSD and its Summer Nutrition Program and partners with several faith-based organizations for nutritional day camps. There are new special programs in the planning for the under-served young adults and families.

For more information on how to join the WCCL, offer support and get involved, call 615-449-0917, visit the Wilson County Civic League Facebook page or email wccl@charter.net.