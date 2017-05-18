Preacher's Corner: Congratulations graduates, but what now?

I know this, because I asked it myself a number of years ago. When I graduated from high school, many of my friends knew exactly what they wanted to do and how they were going to arrive at that destination. They would be business majors and accountants and teachers. A couple of them even pursued and achieved careers in the music business.

The “what now?” question wasn’t about whether I would go on to college. That was a given. I just had no idea what I wanted to major in, because I just wasn’t sure what I wanted to do for a career. The short story is that I earned an associate of arts degree at Volunteer State Community College before I was offered an opportunity to be on the business side of the music business. I did that a few years and then accepted an invitation to work in the insurance business, which kept me occupied for the next 20 years of my life.

“Occupied.” Now there is an interesting word. It sounds sort of like “occupation” doesn’t it? It wasn’t until a midlife understanding of the difference in “occupation” and “vocation” that I became who I believe God created me to be, and I went back and completed my bachelor’s degree so I could attend seminary. The word “vocation” comes from a Latin word that at its root means “call” or “summons.” As Parker J. Palmer suggests in his book, “Let Your Life Speak: Listening for the Voice of Vocation,” “Before I can tell my life what I want to do with it, I must listen to my life telling me who I am.”

For some of us, it’s not so much that we tell our life what we want to do with it, as much as it is listening to other people, and the culture and sometimes the sound of money telling us who we should be.

Palmer’s book is one of my favorite gifts for a graduate. But I also have a favorite Bible verse that speaks not only to graduates, but anyone who is at a transitional time in their life.

“Thus says the Lord: Stand at the crossroads, and look, and ask for the ancient paths, where the good way lies; and walk in it, and find rest for your souls,” Jeremiah 6:16 NRSV. It is that last part – that “rest for your souls” part of that verse that calls me to attention.

My prayer for graduates will always be that whatever they pursue for a vocation will indeed provide for their family. And I also pray that whatever they pursue for a career would be life giving, and even though the work they may be called to is demanding and challenging, it will be work in which they find joy.

As Frederick Buechner so eloquently puts it, “Vocation is the place where our deep gladness meets the world’s deep need.” If the answer to the question, “What now?” is “deep gladness,” I would call that a successful life.

