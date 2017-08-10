State senator launches faith-based network to train leaders of faith

“As a result of my own experience in Washington, D.C. being attacked by many simply because of my Christian faith, I felt frustration and sadness for our country,” said Green, previously nominated to be Secretary of the U.S. Army by President Donald Trump in April. “The animosity personally experienced in the confirmation process and witnessing others of faith being equally attacked is honestly un-American.”

In his second term as senator serving the Montgomery, Houston and Stewart counties and as vice chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, Green began the confirmation process following Trump’s nomination of him to lead the U.S. Army. Green said many of the attacks on him revolved around his faith positions with activist groups specifically targeted speeches he had made at churches across the country.

“Despite my years of military service and professional qualifications, the confirmation process turned to my comments as a believer in the Biblical creation story. I knew this was about my Christian faith,” continued Green who addressed the infrequently used U.S. Senate Rule permitting a Democratic senator to place an indefinite hold on action, blocking the nomination.

“An indefinite hold kept the men and women of the U.S. Army from having a leader operational and meeting the urgent needs of our fighting force. The sequence of events demonstrated the urgent need for more men and women of faith in the political process.”

Green is joined to establish Five Stones Network by former Georgia Sen. Judson Hill, an Atlanta-area attorney who served as the Senate Finance Committee chairman and deputy majority whip and as assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia during the Ronald Reagan administration. Green currently serves as Senate chaplain, and Hill led the Legislative Fellowship in the Georgia legislature.

Green recently sold his successful health care company, Align MD, which he founded and grew to revenues in excess of $200 million annually.

“Mark’s a proven leader recognizing a tremendous need in creating Five Stones Network,” said Robin Smith, former Tennessee GOP chairman and a friend of Green. “His vision coupled with the ability to recruit and mobilize an effective team using his military service and entrepreneurship will fuel the success of this effort.”

Five Stones Network, a faith-based nonprofit is working to partner with other conservative advocacy groups such as Lift the Vote, 2nd Vote, the Family Research Council, the Heritage Foundation and the Cato Institute. The group’s mission is based on the biblical account of David’s victory over a massive giant using five smooth stones in faith.