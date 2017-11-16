Joseph’s Storehouse food giveaway to be held a week earlier for Thanksgiving

Families in Wilson, Trousdale, Smith and DeKalb counties who need assistance must attend Saturday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. to be served.

First-time applicants must be able to show proof of residency with a utility bill, rent receipt or lease; photo identification such as a driver’s license or picture ID; and proof of government assistance such as SNAP, SSI, AFDC, LIHEAP or public housing or proof of household income.

Those would like to volunteer to help should arrive between 7:45-8:15 a.m. to allow for work assignments. Groups of six or more people must make arrangements online or contact Janis Ayers at 615-453-5777 at least two weeks in advance to participate. Additional volunteers are also needed to help with Thursday morning food giveaways, which are for the elderly and disabled on the Thursday immediately prior to the last Saturday each month.

Joseph’s Storehouse is a nonprofit organization. All donations are tax-deductible and may be mailed to 1960 S.E. Tater Peeler Road, Lebanon, TN 37090 or given at loaejosephsstorehouse.org.