Free tax assistance available for Tennesseans

This season, nearly 400 volunteers will prepare taxes at 66 locations across Tennessee. Pam Holcombe, coordinator for the program in Tennessee, said the organization is happy to assist consumers of any age.

“AARP also has a mission to serve communities in general because those people then don’t have to go to a paid preparer and pay anywhere from $75 to a couple of hundred dollars to have a tax return prepared,” Holcombe said.

A list of Tax-Aide sites is available at aarp.org/tax-aide. Volunteers say to bring 2015 tax return, Social Security card, government-issued photo identification and all tax documents such as W-2s, 1099-Rs and records of any possible deductions.

Holcombe said volunteers are thoroughly trained and all returns are run through a series of error checks.

“We have a 100 percent quality-review process,” she said. “A return is prepared by one counselor and then is reviewed by another counselor, in the presence of the taxpayer, before it is e-filed.”

Tax-Aide’s IRS tax certified volunteer preparers are available to answer questions and prepare tax returns for people of any age or income. If someone paid less than $25,000 in 2016 for health care, education and child tax credits, they are eligible. Volunteers are also available to help those with earned- and retirement-income reporting.