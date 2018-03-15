Survey shows Tennessee consumers view economy moving in ‘positive direction’

The Tennessee Consumer Outlook Index rose to 240 for March, up from 185 in December and 157 in September 2017.

“Tennessee consumers increasingly believe the economy has turned in a positive direction and expect the economy to continue to improve,” said Tim Graeff, director of the Office of Consumer Research in MTSU’s Jones College of Business.

“Such optimism stems from a more favorable outlook on the job market, personal finances, investments and savings.”

The current online survey of 630 Tennessee consumers was conducted March 1-3 with a margin of error of 4 percentage points. The quarterly survey consists of a series of questions that measure areas such as how consumers feel about the local, state and national economies, as well as their personal financial situations and the job market.

Graeff said the growing optimism “can set the stage for future economic growth, given that two-thirds of the U.S. economy is due to consumer spending.”

But he cautioned such increased optimism might not necessarily lead to significant increases spending since some consumers may choose to reduce credit card debt and increase savings. Yet, increased saving could lay the groundwork for future consumer spending, he said.

Other March report highlights noted by Graeff included:

• job market: Perceptions of the job market also saw slight improvements. The percent of people who said jobs in their area are “easy to find” gained to 23 from 19.

• U.S economy: The percent of consumers who said business conditions in the country as a whole are “good” rose to 38 from 29 in December.

• savings and credit card debt: The percent of consumers who said compared to last year they are saving “more” rose to 30 from 24 in December. Additionally, the percent who expect in 12 months the total amount of their credit card debt to be “lower” increased to 42 from 37.

Find the full latest report, which has breakdowns by geographic region, and previous reports at mtsu.edu/consumer/tnoutlookreports.php.

For more information, contact Graeff at 615-898-5124 or tim.graeff@mtsu.edu or visit mtsu.edu/consumer.