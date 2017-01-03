Woman dies in Lebanon house fire

The fire was ruled an accident.

Lebanon firefighters got the call from dispatch at about 11:37 p.m. and were on the scene in about three minutes, Baird said.

“The initial dispatch information told us that someone could be trapped inside the home,” Baird said.

Two people were in the front part of the home, and they were able to make it out of the home safely. A woman was believed to be trapped in the back part of the home, so firefighters made her rescue their top priority, Baird said.

The fire was reported at about 70-80 percent involved by the time firefighters first arrived on the scene.

“The police department had already forced the door in when we got there, so we made entry in the back door and contained the fire to the front part of the home and didn’t let it get to the back part of the home where the victim was supposed to be,” Baird said.

There was no fire in the room where the victim was found, Baird said. She apparently died from smoke inhalation. The family also lost a pet in the fire.

A passerby helped the two other occupants in the home escape, Baird said.

One of the other two occupants was taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“Once we knew they were in the care of an ambulance, we poured all of our resources into rescuing the other occupant,” Baird said.

After the fire was completely contained, firefighters conducted an investigation into the cause.

“Based on what we found on the scene, and interviews with family members, we did not see anything that led us to believe this fire was intentionally set,” Baird said. “We will rule this an accidental fire.”

The house is still standing, but everything in the front part of the home was almost completely consumed by the fire. The back part of the home had extensive heat and smoke damage. Family members were able to recover some items in the home after the investigation into the fire ended Tuesday at about 5 a.m.

Baird said the firefighters did everything they could to save the woman who died in the fire. He didn’t release the woman’s name.

“I really can’t even begin to imagine what that family is going through right now,” he said. “Throughout the process, we try to do anything we can to help them. They’re all pretty well grief-stricken. Our firefighters are shook up, too. No matter where they are in their career, they will always remember this day.”