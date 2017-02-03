No injuries reported in Mt. Juliet house fire

Two residents were in the home at the time of the fire, and they successfully evacuated. The home suffered substantial damage.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof of the home.

Belinda Parkway was temporarily closed in the area of the home while firefighters fought the flames. The closure was due to a fire hose crossing the road.

According to officials with the fire department, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, though it does not to appear to be suspicious.