Firefighters win battle of the badges

The competition spanned two days, with donations taking place Tuesday at the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Training Office and Wednesday at the Mt. Juliet Community Center.

Donors could register ahead of time or walk in and sign up to donate blood. Red Cross had eight volunteers working with donors in Mt. Juliet on Wednesday.

Firefighters and emergency personnel also won the competition in 2015 and 2016. The total number of donors for each group is tallied at the end of the friendly competition.

After the first day of this year’s competition, firefighters led with 20 donors to 18 for police. The trend continued in the second day, when firefighters had 18 donors and law enforcement had 11.

Mt. Juliet police officer Jennings Taylor, who gave blood Wednesday in Mt. Juliet, said he was glad the two sides could come together to give blood.

“It doesn’t matter which side wins,” Taylor said.

This year marked the first time Taylor has taken part in the annual competition, but it was not his first time giving blood.

“I used to give blood all the time when I lived in Nashville, right down the road from the Red Cross office,” Taylor said. “It has been awhile.”

Adrian McNabb of the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency helped coordinate the blood drive, which featured volunteers from several different agencies.