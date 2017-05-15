Lebanon toddler dies in Nashville wreck

Logan Pederson was killed after the driver of a dump truck collided with a stopped car at about 9 a.m.

According to the police department, the preliminary investigation showed that a 2008 Mercury Mariner, 2006 Nissan Frontier and a 2010 Cadillac SRX were all stopped in traffic on I-440 westbound when the Mariner was struck from behind by the driver of a 2015 Kenworth dump truck, critically injuring Logan, who was in a rear child safety seat.

The collision then caused the mercury to strike the Nissan and the Nissan to collide with the Cadillac.

The driver of the dump truck, Shawn Gardner, told investigators that he was looking down at the time of the wreck because items from inside the truck had fallen to the floor board.

Garner, 40, of Bon Aqua, was not injured in the wreck.

Logan’s father, Robert Hudson, 40, was driving, and his mother, Samantha Hudson, 21, was in the passenger seat. Robert and Samantha Hudson were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries that were considered non-life-threatening.

Logan was also transported to Vanderbilt, where he died Monday afternoon.

The driver and only occupant of the Nissan, Nolberta Gardea, 67, was transported to Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No injuries were reported for the people in the Cadillac.

According to police, there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol at the scene. Once the investigation into the crash is completed, it will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office for review.